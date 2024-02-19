Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 933 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,751. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

