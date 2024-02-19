AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.35. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

