América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $22.22 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.16.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMX. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMX

América Móvil Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $5,111,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 696.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 164,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 21.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.