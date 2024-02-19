American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 703.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 741.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $742,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $122.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.