Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.83.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $397.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.96 and a 200-day moving average of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

