AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises approximately 1.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

AECOM Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 574,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

