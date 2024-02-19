AMJ Financial Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,830. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.