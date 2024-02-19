AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,028,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

