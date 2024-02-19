AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $8.60 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 3.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Balentine LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,910,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,710,000 after purchasing an additional 123,019 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 853,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 2,348,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

