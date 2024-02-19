AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises approximately 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 144.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $898,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.48. 5,519,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

