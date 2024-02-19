AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,661. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -914.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.