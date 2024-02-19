AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 239,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 111,246 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 482.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 500,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,963,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

