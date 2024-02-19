Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,533 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 5.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $372,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

