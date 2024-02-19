Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $108.60

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

