Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price at $73.94

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,244,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,863,000 after buying an additional 2,232,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,459,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,414,000.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

