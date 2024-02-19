Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Price Target at GBX 1,056.14

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.34).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.00) to GBX 1,685 ($21.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.22) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.47) to GBX 660 ($8.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Future stock opened at GBX 689 ($8.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 726.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 791.38. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £793.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 319.15%.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.71), for a total value of £544,851.60 ($688,117.71). Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

