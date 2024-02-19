Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) PT at C$23.59

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$13.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.28. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

