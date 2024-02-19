Analyzing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -360.52% N/A -146.03% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GLG Life Tech and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.05 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.02 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.21 -$71.74 million N/A N/A

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Risk and Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

