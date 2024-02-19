Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $60.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

