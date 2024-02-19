Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:AIF opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

