Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,116,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,063,000 after purchasing an additional 972,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.