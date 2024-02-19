Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.40.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.