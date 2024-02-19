AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock worth $50,770,053. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

