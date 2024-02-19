Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $88.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.5 %

ACGL stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

