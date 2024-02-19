ASD Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.26 million and $2.72 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015600 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,064.75 or 0.99898844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00174721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04842079 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,456,923.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.