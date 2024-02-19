Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6,800 ($85.88) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.46) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.57) to GBX 6,000 ($75.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,786.11 ($60.45).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,400 ($68.20) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,386 ($55.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,186.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,122.83. The firm has a market cap of £23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

