Atlas FRM LLC Has $75.18 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Atlas FRM LLC trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 12.4% of Atlas FRM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas FRM LLC owned about 0.82% of WestRock worth $75,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 140.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $8,500,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. 1,652,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRK

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.