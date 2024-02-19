ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Up 71% This Week

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $61.67 million and $4.11 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,365.762 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.26497607 USD and is up 12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,381,399.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

