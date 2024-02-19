AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,848,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,765,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.