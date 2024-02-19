Audius (AUDIO) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Audius has a market capitalization of $297.17 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,234,881,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,882,684 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

