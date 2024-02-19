Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $60.74.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
