Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 257,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,996,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

AVRE traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $41.25. 43,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

