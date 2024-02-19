Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Get Avantor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 1.2 %

AVTR opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.