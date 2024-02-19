Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

