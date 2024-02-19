Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,688 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.08. 1,699,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,933. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

