Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.64. 126,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,406. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

