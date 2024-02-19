Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 166 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

MSCI traded down $6.97 on Monday, hitting $568.75. 327,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

