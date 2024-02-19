Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.05. 1,427,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $415.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.