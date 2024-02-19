Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.