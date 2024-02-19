Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 624,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,040,000 after buying an additional 194,161 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.51. 6,617,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $159.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

