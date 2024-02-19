Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $8.54 on Monday, hitting $655.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

