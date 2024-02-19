Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Penumbra worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Penumbra by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 35.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.