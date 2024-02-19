Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 591,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.