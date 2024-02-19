Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.20. 1,190,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

