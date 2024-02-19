B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

