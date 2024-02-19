B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
Anterix Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATEX opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $715.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 108.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
About Anterix
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
