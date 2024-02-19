BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,114.33 ($14.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.78) to GBX 1,220 ($15.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.22) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,446.07). Insiders purchased 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,242 ($15.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,003.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,143.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,075.75.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

