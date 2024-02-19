Balentine LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

NYSE IQV opened at $238.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average is $211.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

