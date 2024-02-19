Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

