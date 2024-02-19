Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) is Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,575 shares during the period. Bally’s accounts for about 3.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 2.41% of Bally’s worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Bally’s Price Performance

Bally’s stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,897. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

